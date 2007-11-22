Resize Any Window with ResizableEnable

Windows only: Resize any window on your desktop—including those windows that normally refuse to let you resize them—with freeware application ResizeEnable. Just run the system tray executable and any window—no matter how stubbornly it denied your resizing attempts in the past—should be resizable. Once resized, the contents of the window should automatically adjust to fit the new dimensions. While it's probably not an everyday application, the freeware, Windows-only RezizeEnable does what it says when you need it.