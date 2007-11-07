Reserve Space from Maximised Windows with DesktopCoral

Windows only: With the increasing popularity of sidebar gadgets/widgets, dock applications like RocketDock and ObjectDock, and other desktop integration applications like Samurize, a maximised window can cover a lot more than you want it to. Donationware application DesktopCoral reserves desktop space and prevents maximized applications from covering your reserved screen real estate. Just run the app and define the area you want restricted from maximised apps. From now on, any maximised window will stay off your reserved screen area, letting you go big with apps without covering the desktop space you want access to. DesktopCoral is donationware, Windows only, requires a free licence key.