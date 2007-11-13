Remote Control a PC with CrossLoop

Tech site the How-To Geek runs down how to remote control a PC using previously posted CrossLoop, free Windows software that makes VNC dead easy. Like Leopard Screen Sharing, CrossLoop puts a friendly front-end on VNC—as well as an encrypted connection between PC's—for easy remote computing. With CrossLoop there has to be someone on the other end to accept the connection, so it's best for tech support (versus controlling a headless PC, for example.) For more on getting your hands dirty with VNC, see how to remote control your home Mac or PC with VNC.
