Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Remind Yourself and Loved Ones of Daylight Savings

textmemos.pngWeblog TheJobBored suggests setting up an SMS reminder of the Daylight Savings Time change to ensure you don't forget to roll back the clock this weekend. The post recommends a site called TextMemos to set up quick and simple future texts to yourself. Just enter your number, select your cell provider, and set the date and time you want it delivered. Then set your message text (Roll back those clocks!) and submit the reminder. Alternatively, if you've got a friend or family member that's notorious for forgetting, you can just as easily set up an SMS reminder for their number. While you're at it, don't forget to ready your gadgets and perform a few other DST to-dos.

TextMemos [via TheJobBored]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles