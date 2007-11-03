Remind Yourself and Loved Ones of Daylight Savings

Weblog TheJobBored suggests setting up an SMS reminder of the Daylight Savings Time change to ensure you don't forget to roll back the clock this weekend. The post recommends a site called TextMemos to set up quick and simple future texts to yourself. Just enter your number, select your cell provider, and set the date and time you want it delivered. Then set your message text (Roll back those clocks!) and submit the reminder. Alternatively, if you've got a friend or family member that's notorious for forgetting, you can just as easily set up an SMS reminder for their number. While you're at it, don't forget to ready your gadgets and perform a few other DST to-dos.