Reduce DVD Storage Space with a Paper Trimmer

Lifehacker reader and space-saving enthusiast Patrick Fitzgerald has posted a detailed but simple to follow guide to storing DVDs in sleeves while keeping the most relevant parts of the cover intact. His tools are an inexpensive ruled paper cutter and an X-Acto knife, and his method allows him to alphabetize and store his DVDs without buying new shelving or filling an entertainment center. Lovers of box sets and special editions might not be willing to take the knife to their nifty packaging, but it could be a worthwhile trade-off for your run-of-the-mill movies.