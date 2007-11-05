Recycle Your Old Computer Into a Print Server

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

computer.pngSave some system resources and share multiple printers between more than one machine by recycling that old "junk" system sitting in your garage into a dedicated print server. eHow has a step by step tutorial that takes you through exactly what you need to do to accomplish this; the process is a bit lengthy, but well worth it if you share printer resources. FYI, this also frees up counter space since your printer can be wherever you want it with this setup—and it will work even more efficiently if you network your printers.

How to Build a Print Server From an Old Computer [eHow.com]

