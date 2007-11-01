Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Recover from a Hangover

You threw back a few too many pumpkin-coloured vodka shots at the Halloween party last night and woke up this morning dressed like a nun with a raging headache. Sucks to be you! Luckily, health web site Diethack has a few tips for getting over and through that hangover. Quick tip: get yourself some ginseng.

Take about 1000 mg to 3000 mg of ginseng before the party. You will be able to support the effect of alcohol better and your mind will be more focused without having to resort to a cup of coffee. Ginseng also helps the liver in its job to neutralise the toxic agents in alcohol. Ginseng accelerates the decomposition and the elimination of alcohol.

Even if you didn't get the ginseng pre-party, it can help the next morning. Happy hydrating, friend.

Ways to Minimize The Effects of a Hangover [Diethack]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles