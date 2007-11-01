Recover from a Hangover

You threw back a few too many pumpkin-coloured vodka shots at the Halloween party last night and woke up this morning dressed like a nun with a raging headache. Sucks to be you! Luckily, health web site Diethack has a few tips for getting over and through that hangover. Quick tip: get yourself some ginseng.

Take about 1000 mg to 3000 mg of ginseng before the party. You will be able to support the effect of alcohol better and your mind will be more focused without having to resort to a cup of coffee. Ginseng also helps the liver in its job to neutralise the toxic agents in alcohol. Ginseng accelerates the decomposition and the elimination of alcohol.

Even if you didn't get the ginseng pre-party, it can help the next morning. Happy hydrating, friend.