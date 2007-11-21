The Firefox Asterisk Revealer bookmarklet reveals the contents of any password field (i.e., a field whose text is obscured by asterisks) in an alert box using a simple bit of javascript—particularly handy for those sites for which you've saved the password but long since forgotten what it is. The post itself just includes the javascript, but you can turn it into a bookmarklet by simply right-clicking your Bookmarks toolbar and selecting New Bookmark, and then pasting the javascript into the Location field.
Recover Any Password in Firefox with the Asterisk Revealer
Comments
This is also a feature in the Web Developer extension (Forms->Show Passwords) (Along with about a billion other useful features).
Steve.