Ready Your Gadgets for Daylight Saving Time

Back in March, when Daylight Saving Time started earlier, everybody installed the automatic updates for their operating systems and manually patched their mobile devices ... right? Well, maybe. Those who waited out the one-hour switch back in March may have already found themselves an hour behind this week. If you're among the unlucky few, don't wait until your clock fixes itself at 2 a.m. Sunday—the link below can point your Windows Mobile, Blackberry or Palm device in the right direction. Everybody else can check out this DST to-do list.