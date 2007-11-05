Financial blog The Simple Dollar suggests using a visual reminder of your savings goals in order to keep up your motivation. Example: a simple graph with blocks that represent small fragments of your savings goal—each block equals money that you're actually putting in the kitty. Each time you are able to complete one of those small savings goals, you colour in a new square; once you see those squares slowly filling up, you'll (hopefully) be more motivated to put even more in there. Do you visualise your savings goals? Share how and why in the comments.
Reach Your Savings Goals Visually
