Quit A Bad Habit Using Four Power Questions

Productivity blog Lifehack.org delves into four goal-oriented questions that can help your mind wrap itself around whatever bad habit you want to drop. Because part of your brain can't handle thoughts of not doing something (or so the theory goes), the writer suggests asking yourself positive-minded questions to overwhelm your urges. One bit of advanced common sense on rationalising the benefits to yourself:

Imagine explaining the advantages of your habit change to an intelligent 8-year-old child. Write down simple worded benefits which could be attractive and understandable to a little boy.

Has goal-oriented self-questioning worked for you in the past, or is cold turkey your only cure? Share your opinions in the comments. Photo by dopesmuglar