Quickly Share Files with Drop.io

Share files over the internet quickly and easily with web site Drop.io. We've mentioned a number of similar file sharing services in the past, but what's great about Drop.io is it's speed (requires no registration for any party), ease of use (just send a simple link to whoever you want to share the files with after you've uploaded them), and clean interface. Basically uploading files creates a web site to organise them. You can password protect the files, and anyone who you share the link with can add to the repository. Drop.io does have a 100mb upload limit—so it's a bit more suited for sharing documents and images than music and videos—but overall the slickness and minimalism of the site really makes it stand out among its peers. It's tough to say where they plan to make their money (so who knows if/when the crazy ads will come in), but for the time being it's a terrific tool.