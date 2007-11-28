Quickly Delete Duplicate Contacts in Outlook

Tutorial website Tech-Recipes has posted a handy guide for non-Outlook-ninjas to delete duplicate contact entries created by device syncing, importing, or other situations. The main tip involves getting Outlook (seemingly Outlook 2007, but perhaps other versions as well) to sort your contacts by creation date, which is not quite as easy as it would seem. While not quite a simple hack, it's definitely a time-saver compared with individually deleting contacts one by one. How do you prevent Outlook (or any email app/organiser) from creating duplicate entries? Share your tips in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink