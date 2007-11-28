Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Quickly Delete Duplicate Contacts in Outlook

duplicate_contacts_scaled.jpg

Tutorial website Tech-Recipes has posted a handy guide for non-Outlook-ninjas to delete duplicate contact entries created by device syncing, importing, or other situations. The main tip involves getting Outlook (seemingly Outlook 2007, but perhaps other versions as well) to sort your contacts by creation date, which is not quite as easy as it would seem. While not quite a simple hack, it's definitely a time-saver compared with individually deleting contacts one by one. How do you prevent Outlook (or any email app/organiser) from creating duplicate entries? Share your tips in the comments.

Outlook: How To Delete Duplicated Contacts [Tech-Recipes.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles