Put Your Finances on Autopilot

The money blogger at Retire at 45 stopped worrying about paying bills on time using automatic transactions and overdraft protection. He writes:

My checkbook has been on financial autopilot for so long now, it's hard for me to imagine it any other way. I spend almost no time at all paying bills, timing my cash flow, or remembering due dates. This enables me to focus more time on my investments, my career, and my family.

He uses his Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) as his checking account's overdraft protection—a controversial choice that works better for folks who don't overdraft that often, and who will pay back the HELOC right away when it's been hit. See also how I automate my finances.