Put Gmail's New Permalinks to Good Use

Gmail's latest revamp didn't add a whole lot of obvious, showy features, but one new thing it does is change the URL of what you're looking at—whether it's a label, individual message, or search for messages. These permanent URLs (which are short and readable, not a long jumble of characters like the old version) have one obvious great use: bookmarks (including keyword bookmarks.) Weblog Google Blogoscoped suggests another we hadn't thought of:

You can now share searches with a friend, e.g. tell them "Check out the previous mail I sent you at http://mail.google.com/mail/#search/grab+coffee+at+starbucks ...".

When someone tells you they never got your email, this could come in real handy.