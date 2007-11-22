Public Speaking Tips by the Boatload

The Public Speaking Blog never met a tip it couldn't share—or so it would seem from an extensive roundup of suggestions, dos and don'ts posted there. You might not want to sit down with the entire list before your moment at the mic, but a few of them are worth writing down somewhere, including this bit of speech-prep zen:

Present 70% of what you prepared. Keep the rest for emergency purposes, e.g. during Q&A or when you need to show off.

One of the tips, of course, is to never stick too hard to such rules, and to adapt to a crowd's response. One more great tip? Don't kill your audience with PowerPoint.