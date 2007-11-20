Prolonged Sitting Causes Disease, Standing Fights It

A recent study at the University of Missouri-Columbia reaffirms that a sedentary life increases your risk of diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity, but the study suggests that even if you get in the recommended 30 minutes of activity 5 days a week, sitting for the remaining 15 and a half hours of the day is still trouble. The solution? According to the article, just standing up more frequently throughout the day to type or do chores can do wonders for your health and double your metabolic rate. If you're interested in incorporating a healthy stand-up into your daily computing, consider an adjustable desk or the more extreme Treadputer.