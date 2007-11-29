Prioritise Your Feed Subscriptions by Reading Habits

To make his web site feed subscriptions more manageable, blogger Matt Wood organises them not by topic, but by how much he can stand to miss 'em. So instead of categories like "Sports" or "Blogs," he uses folder names that range from "Can't Miss" to "Skip 'Em" (feeds he only reads when he has time). The folder names are different, but I use the same system because it gives you permission to hit "Mark all as read" more often and with less guilt. How do you organise your feeds? Let us know in the comments.