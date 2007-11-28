Windows only: Send print jobs to any computer from any computer over the internet—like to your home printer from work—with freeware application PrinterAnywhere. Just install the software and register for a free PrinterAnywhere account (requires a username and email address) to get started. PrinterAnywhere is simple to set up, and when it comes time to print a document remotely, you can just choose the shared printer from the regular Windows print dialog. Because PrinterAnywhere queues print jobs to their server, your computer doesn't even need to be on for PrinterAnywhere to work—it just fires up the job as soon as the application runs. PrinterAnywhere is freeware, Windows only.
Print to Any Computer Over the Internet with PrinterAnywhere
