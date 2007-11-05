Power user tips for del.icio.us

Having to work on the road for a few days last week forced this desktop-bound, browser bookmark loving luddite into the arms of del.icio.us for the first time. I have to admit it was nice to be able to access my bookmarks while travelling, and I suspect once I'm familiar with the interface and features I'll get a lot out of it.

The Web Worker Daily must've sensed my noobish-ness because they've published an article on how to become a del.icio.us power user. I liked the suggestion of using a "review" tag to make sure you follow up on things, but I need to investigate what "bundles" are!

