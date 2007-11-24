Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Post Multiple Photo Batches with Flickr Uploader 3.0 beta

flickr_uploader_scaled.jpg

Windows/Mac: If you're a heavy Flickr user or just have a huge batch of photos to post up, the latest beta version of the photo sharing site's official upload software might do the trick. The 3.0 beta has a revamped interface and title/tag/description editing, but the unique features are the photo set editing and the ability to start labelling on another photo while the last batch is uploading. The Flickr Uploader 3.0 beta is a free download for Windows and Mac systems. Those not fond of beta installations can get much of the same functionality with jUploadr, but the Flickr Uploader looks like it's going to be a slicker solution when finished.

Flickr Uploader 3.0 Beta [Flickr forum via Download Squad]

