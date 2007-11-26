Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Plan a "clean break" for the new year

Writing for Lifehacker seems to have inspired me - I'm already planning my end of the year uncluttering regime for my computer and my workspace.
My plan is to start 2008 with a clean slate computer. Part of my holiday time will be spent reformatting my PC so I can reinstall from scratch (possibly dual booting so I can live my dream of working in Linux while switching over to Windows for games and to test Windows apps for Lifehacker). I've been reading Gina's Lifehacker book and its inspired me to get an automated backup regime happening. And I've already started reorganising my email (thanks to the 43 Folders series on email management, Inbox Zero).
Web Worker Daily is clearly on the same wavelength with today's post, which suggests some ways to clean up your computer, online and paper files in time for the new year.
Do you have a plan or routine to take you through to the New Year? Please share in comments.

Clear our your file clutter as the year closes [Web Worker Daily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles