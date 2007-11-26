Plan a "clean break" for the new year

Writing for Lifehacker seems to have inspired me - I'm already planning my end of the year uncluttering regime for my computer and my workspace.

My plan is to start 2008 with a clean slate computer. Part of my holiday time will be spent reformatting my PC so I can reinstall from scratch (possibly dual booting so I can live my dream of working in Linux while switching over to Windows for games and to test Windows apps for Lifehacker). I've been reading Gina's Lifehacker book and its inspired me to get an automated backup regime happening. And I've already started reorganising my email (thanks to the 43 Folders series on email management, Inbox Zero).

Web Worker Daily is clearly on the same wavelength with today's post, which suggests some ways to clean up your computer, online and paper files in time for the new year.

Do you have a plan or routine to take you through to the New Year? Please share in comments.

Clear our your file clutter as the year closes [Web Worker Daily]

