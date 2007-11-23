PayPal launches payment by mobile

PayPal users can now use their mobile phone to check balances or shop at retailers who accept PayPal. You can activate the new Mobile Checkout payment ability through your PayPal account on the website.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the new Mobile Checkout payment method is available from Deals Direct, Ready Flowers and Mobile Wine Club, while Hoyts and Warner Music are expected to start selling tickets and music via mobile phone by Christmas. PayPal also told the SMH it would add the ability to transfer money peer-to-peer and buy products or give money to charity via text message, by early in the new year.

Once your account is activated, you should type m.paypal.com.au into your phone's browser to get started. If you want a faster log in, go to m.paypal.com.au and activate your phone by creating a PIN.

Anyone got experiences with mobile payments they'd care to share? All I've ever done is paid for a coke from a coke machine using my mobile phone. :)