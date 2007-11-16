Organise Cable with Paper Towel Tubes

If you've got a pile of tangled extension cords (or any kind of long cable) stuffed in your closet, save your toilet and paper towel cardboard tubes. The Unclutterer blog recommends wrapping the long cords and slipping the tube over them for easy, no-tangle storage. You can also use twisty ties, but the cardboard tube seems better suited to thicker cable, and from the looks of it, strings of holiday lights, too.