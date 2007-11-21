Organise Your Class Schedule with CollegeRuled

Easily build your upcoming spring semester student schedules—complete with courses, lab work, and extra-curricular activities—with webapp CollegeRuled. The site requires an .edu address to register, but once you're in you can input data pertaining to coursework and activities with ease. The site also has a built-in "Assignment Pad" and discussion boards that are designed for students to collaborate with each other. Despite a few bugs I encountered when entering my courses, the application runs well and looks pretty good.