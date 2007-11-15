Open Source Video Player Miro Hits 1.0

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows/Mac/Linux: Cross-platform, open source video application Miro is now available in a full-featured, bug-fixed 1.0 version. The program formerly known as Democracy Player plays almost any kind of video file, but its real value lies in its content fetching and organising features. Miro can subscribe to video podcasts, grab from YouTube channel feeds or BitTorrents (letting you make your own season pass) and keep video libraries organised, among other features. Miro is a free download for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Miro

  • leke Guest

    I am a management consultant and tho i have a great passion for movies i also use short vidoes or clips (youtube style) to aid understanding in my training sessions.

    i had miro on my 2 laptops before but it slowed both set to almost zero speed after sometime, so i uninstalled in April 2008. i got Vuze last week, but it doesnt have as much movie access as miro. now that ive read your comments im tempted to go back to miro. Have they fixed the "slowing" thing? And quite frankly which is beta, Miro OR Vuze in all operational and technical terms now.

