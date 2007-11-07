One-Click Stream Ripping with Screamer Radio

Windows only: Free internet radio application Screamer Radio is a streamlined audio ripping solution with a bonus in the form of a huge library of new stations to discover. Load up a Shoutcast, Ogg Vorbis, WMA or AAC stream, listen while Screamer sits in your taskbar and click once to record directly to MP3 or Ogg formats. Those who already have a favourite ripping solution, such as StationRipper, might still want to download Screamer just to grab a few new stations to try from its extensive preset list. Screamer Radio is a free download for Windows 98 and higher, and it looks like it can be run off a USB thumb drive as well. Thanks, Dan!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink