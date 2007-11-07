One-Click Stream Ripping with Screamer Radio

Windows only: Free internet radio application Screamer Radio is a streamlined audio ripping solution with a bonus in the form of a huge library of new stations to discover. Load up a Shoutcast, Ogg Vorbis, WMA or AAC stream, listen while Screamer sits in your taskbar and click once to record directly to MP3 or Ogg formats. Those who already have a favourite ripping solution, such as StationRipper, might still want to download Screamer just to grab a few new stations to try from its extensive preset list. Screamer Radio is a free download for Windows 98 and higher, and it looks like it can be run off a USB thumb drive as well. Thanks, Dan!