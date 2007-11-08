Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

On the road with Lifehacker AU

It's not quite Jack Kerouac but Lifehacker will be hitting the road this weekend, travelling from Melbourne to Sydney via Gundegai. Thanks to an awesomely geeky going away present, we'll be road testing the Tom Tom One XL as we go.
Sadly I haven't figured out how to Twitter via mobile phone, so I won't be updating from the road, I have managed to figure out how to update Twitter from my mobile phone (fear my microblogging skills) so I may do some updates from road (twitter name: stokely) but you can expect to see my notes on the Tom Tom here on Lifehacker AU sometime next week.

See you on the other side. :)

Comments

  • Luke Guest

    Ahh you should come to Brisbane!

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Not this trip! I'd love to head up to Byron Bay sometime though! :)

    0
  • Greg Tangey Guest

    just in case you didn't find twitteresce and you're using something else, heres what i use to twitter via mobile, twitteresce, http://www.madpilot.com.au/twitteresce

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles