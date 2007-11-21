Windows Mobile and Symbian phones only: Freeware application Palringo brings multi-client chat to your Windows Mobile device or Symbian smartphone. There once was a time when the go-to mobile IM client was a program called Agile Messenger, but ever since it went shareware there's been a gap for freeware IM on a lot of phones. With support for everything from AIM to Google Talk and its own mobile voice chat, it looks like Palringo is filling that gap with aplomb. Palringo is freeware, works on Symbian Series 60 phones and Windows Mobile 2003 and up.
Multi-Client IM on Your Mobile Device with Palringo
Comments
Thanks, another option to try out :)
A couple of my associates and myself have been using OctroTalk (http://www.octro.com/) and that's been working well for us. Your mileage may vary.