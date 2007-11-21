Move Your Desktop Folders to Your Wall

Gadget weblog SlashGear highlights Desktop Folders for your walls, a design concept that brings the look and feel of your virtual desktop to your walls. The wall folders idea came from this German design site, but some reinforced vanilla folders and a little DIY ingenuity and this would be a fairly easy and fun project to pull off. Then again, if you have a hard time keeping your virtual desktop uncluttered, you probably don't want to extend the problem to your walls.