Move Mis-Marked Addresses in Google Maps

Ever look up an address on Google Maps and find that the pushpin for that address is more than a bit off? Now you can edit where Google pinpoints addresses (provided you're logged into your Google account) by clicking the Edit link and dragging the pin to a more appropriate location. Moves over 200 meters will need to be moderated before they're applied, and you can see the original location or recently-moved markers at any time. My parents' house in Iowa has always been about a mile off the mark so I've been dying for something like this, but unfortunately it looks like not all locations are currently supported.