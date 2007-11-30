More Uses for Dry-Erase Markers

Weblog Lifehack.org goes beyond the whiteboard to point out the myriad ways dry-erase markers can be helpful reminder and planning tools. Bathroom mirrors, filing cabinets, and even shower doors can be notated to remind and train yourself, but this tip in particular caught my eye:

Mark miles or date of next service inside your car's windshield: A lot of service shops put a little plastic sticker with the date or mileage when you'll need your next oil change or tune-up; if yours doesn't, use a fine-tip dry-erase marker to write it yourself in an out-of-direct-sight corner of your windshield.

My "next change" stickers invariably fall off, and wiping off the mileage number just before an oil change could ward off the heavy-handed guilt trip (and sales pitch) at the station. For more dry-erase DIY, check out removing permanent marker with a dry-erase marker, and two home-built dry-erase boards. Photo by ojbyrne.