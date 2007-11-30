More Uses for Dry-Erase Markers

Weblog Lifehack.org goes beyond the whiteboard to point out the myriad ways dry-erase markers can be helpful reminder and planning tools. Bathroom mirrors, filing cabinets, and even shower doors can be notated to remind and train yourself, but this tip in particular caught my eye:
Mark miles or date of next service inside your car's windshield: A lot of service shops put a little plastic sticker with the date or mileage when you'll need your next oil change or tune-up; if yours doesn't, use a fine-tip dry-erase marker to write it yourself in an out-of-direct-sight corner of your windshield.
My "next change" stickers invariably fall off, and wiping off the mileage number just before an oil change could ward off the heavy-handed guilt trip (and sales pitch) at the station. For more dry-erase DIY, check out removing permanent marker with a dry-erase marker, and two home-built dry-erase boards. Photo by ojbyrne.
When in the Navy Cadets, we used an old HAM radio quite alot, and with the aid of a convenient window, and a couple of coloured white board markers, we could keep track of frequencies and the like easily, then rub it all off when we were done.
In my University's dorms, there are the standard whiteboards on some peoples doors, but when you need to right a quick note to a friend that doesn't have one, grab the nearest whiteboard marker and have at it on their door - works a treat, but make sure the supervisor doesn't see it!