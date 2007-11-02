Craigslist is an excellent tool for finding great deals, but if you're trying to put together streamlined Craigslist searches and feeds to stay abreast of a specific set of results, it can be difficult to build queries beyond very basic, inflexible keyword searches. For example, Craigslist search does not support wildcards, nor does it support AND, OR, or NOT searches. To make more useful Craigslist searches, the Witigonen weblog uses a combination of Yahoo Pipes with Craigslist to add all of the missing advanced search capabilities to Craigslist—and remove frequently occurring items. Whether you're using Craigslist to keep track of job postings or hunt for a great new couch in your area, a precision search can make the difference between finding what you want and getting buried by what you don't.
More Useful Craigslist Searches with Yahoo Pipes
