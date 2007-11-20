Monitor Application Usage with RescueTime

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

rescuetime2.pngWindows and Mac only: Monitor your computer activity easily and efficiently with freeware application RescueTime. Just install the application and let it run in the background so that it can capture data for your online activity and application usage, then check the dashboard and view graphs and charts about your habits. Beyond the rich set of analytics provided, RescueTime also knows when you're away and will not collect any data during that time. If you really want to know how you're spending your time while you're "working," RescueTime is a solid choice. RescueTime is a freeware application for Windows and Mac, requires a free registration to download.

  • dave Guest

    well, i saw this similar and better solution called kpimatrix (http://www.suzerein.com) at techcrunch lately. they can be viewed from iphone as they dont use flash

