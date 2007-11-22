Mobile broadband put to the test

If you're looking beyond traditional DSL broadband, naked DSL isn't your only option - loads of mobile providers are now offering mobile broadband. APC magazine put Telstra, Vodafone and 3's offerings through their paces in a range of Sydney locations to see how they stack up for speed, performance and value. Telstra got the tick for data performance, but 3 won for overall value. I'm curious as to why Optus was excluded from the trial, but it's still an interesting read.

Internet Anywhere 2007 [APC]