Minimize Windows to Thumbnails with ThumbWin

Windows only: Manage and minimise your open windows to desktop thumbnail previews with freeware application ThumbWin. At first glance this application might seem a bit frivolous, but after diving into the preferences, you'll notice a tonne of worthwhile functionality—from fully configurable keyboard shortcuts, several different management options including drag and drop arrangement and resizing of thumbnails, and the ability to exclude certain windows by name or type from being thumbnailed. Add to that a small memory footprint, and this is a tempting application to add to your startup items. ThumbWin is freeware, Windows only.