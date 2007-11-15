Mimic Time Machine with rsync

Like the concept of Leopard's Time Machine but aren't running Leopard on your machine? The IMHO weblog steps through how to mimic the backup chops of Leopard using the rsync command line tool. By default rsync is Unix-only tool, but we've covered how to use rsync on Windows as well, so this method applies to pretty much everyone. And while you won't get the stylish graphical interface of Leopard's Time Machine, you will get incremental, full backups of your drive.