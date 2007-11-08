Microsoft Brings Windows Live Services Out of Beta

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Microsoft has rolled out a suite of Windows Live services and peeled off the beta tag, offering six free desktop downloads and a few other webapps. Among the offerings (after a free sign-up) are IMAP-enabled Windows Live Mail, desktop applications for writing and uploading blogs and picture galleries and a parental controls application for web browsing and others. As CNet points out, the precursor for this kind of online/offline software bundle is the Google Pack, the difference being, of course, that the offerings aim to tie more of your computer life to Microsoft's platform. The majority of Windows Live services are entirely free, and while the online services seem to work with non-Internet-Explorer browsers, the desktop applications will require Windows.

Windows Live [via CNET News]

