Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Maximize Money Saving with Customer Loyalty Programs

If you're not taking advantage of the wealth of customer loyalty programs offered by your frequented retailers, weblog Simple Dollar says you're missing out. To help you start saving, the post suggests six steps for making the most of customer loyalty programs. Step one:

Get a new, separate email address. I signed up for a Gmail account specifically to collect the mailings that come from these programs. This prevents my normal email from getting inundated with such things, plus whenever I plan on visiting a retailer, I log into that email address and search for available offers.

The author then recommends searching your dedicated email address before you go shopping, which in effect turns that email into a dedicated Super Saver for your favourite stores. If you're a customer loyalty program pro, share how you save cash in the comments.

How To Maximize Customer Loyalty Programs - Even If You've Never Tried One [The Simple Dollar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles