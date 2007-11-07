Maximize Money Saving with Customer Loyalty Programs

If you're not taking advantage of the wealth of customer loyalty programs offered by your frequented retailers, weblog Simple Dollar says you're missing out. To help you start saving, the post suggests six steps for making the most of customer loyalty programs. Step one:

Get a new, separate email address. I signed up for a Gmail account specifically to collect the mailings that come from these programs. This prevents my normal email from getting inundated with such things, plus whenever I plan on visiting a retailer, I log into that email address and search for available offers.

The author then recommends searching your dedicated email address before you go shopping, which in effect turns that email into a dedicated Super Saver for your favourite stores. If you're a customer loyalty program pro, share how you save cash in the comments.