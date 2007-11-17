Master the Art of Cooking Turkey

Planning on shuffling off to the store this weekend to pick up your frozen turkey? Before you venture out, check out food blog startcooking.com's thorough guide to choosing, prepping, cooking, and carving your bird, whether you're a first-timer or Thanksgiving veteran. If you take nothing else away, write down the basics of this essential tip and keep it handy:

If you are using a regular meat thermometer, insert it about 2.5 inches into the deepest part of the turkey, without touching the bone. The internal temperature should reach 170 degrees F in the breast or 180 degrees F in the thigh and 165 degrees F in the centre of the stuffing. The juices should run clear and the joints should be loose.

Got any turkey tips (or horror-filled warning stories) to share? Let's hear them in the comments. Thanks Benjamin! Photo by LeeBrimelow.