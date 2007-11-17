Master the Art of Cooking Turkey

Planning on shuffling off to the store this weekend to pick up your frozen turkey? Before you venture out, check out food blog startcooking.com's thorough guide to choosing, prepping, cooking, and carving your bird, whether you're a first-timer or Thanksgiving veteran. If you take nothing else away, write down the basics of this essential tip and keep it handy:
If you are using a regular meat thermometer, insert it about 2.5 inches into the deepest part of the turkey, without touching the bone. The internal temperature should reach 170 degrees F in the breast or 180 degrees F in the thigh and 165 degrees F in the centre of the stuffing. The juices should run clear and the joints should be loose.
Got any turkey tips (or horror-filled warning stories) to share? Let's hear them in the comments. Thanks Benjamin! Photo by LeeBrimelow.
Hi Everyone! Thank-you for bringing to my attention what the correct temperature should be for a cooked turkey! Because of all your comments, I did a bit of research and have added the correct information to my site. I do apologies for the confusion.
"The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a change in the "Single Minimum Internal Temperature Established for Cooked Poultry". 165°F the new cooking temperature, is a change from previous 180°F for a whole turkey and 170°F for turkey breast. The single minimum internal temperature change to 165°F was recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) in a press release in 2006."
CV, Damage, Cww and Totorototoro, yes you are absolutely right! 180°F would yield an incredibly dry bird! Tvarmy, home-made gravy is delicious…maybe next year! Lentorre I am so sorry you don’t like Alton Brown, Carlosdelvaca is right; the deep fried turkey episode was hysterical!
