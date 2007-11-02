Map Wikipedia Edits as They Happen at WikipediaVision

Watch edits to the English Wikipedia happen almost real-time on a map with Wikipediavision, a neat dynamically-updating Google Maps mashup. As Wikipedia users make anonymous edits, Wikipediavision maps their location based on IP address and links the article and type of edit. But you better click fast, because edits stream by quickly, and the map updates while you watch. Want to get yourself on the map? Here's how to contribute to the Wikipedia.