Manage your Secret Santa online

If you're one of those people who always gets stuck organising social events for work or family, you will like this little tool for organising Secret Santa online.

Once you register, you can compile a list of people to invite, and either email them directly or send them a link to invite them to sign up. (You can publish the link to your Facebook profile, blog or other online forum as well).

On the deadline date, Elfster does the "draw" to match people to the person they're buying a present for (you can even set blocks to make sure that you don't draw your own spouse or mortal enemy).

Elfster [via Web Worker Daily]

