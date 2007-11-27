Manage Outlook in a GTD-Friendly Sidebar with Trog Bar

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Free sidebar application Trog Bar keeps your email, tasks and calendar items within quick reach and organises them into a personal favourite productivity system, be it Getting Things Done, Total Workday Control, or most other popular approaches. While Outlook is not technically required, Trog Bar gets most of its value out of the Microsoft email/organiser app, instantly syncing and adjusting schedules and suggesting which task to tackle next based on your system and past work habits. For those just jumping into the pool of stress-reducing time management, the Trog Bar could be a helpful introduction. Trog Bar is a free download and registration (for a "limited time") for Windows systems only, and requires a sign-up and email confirmation. Thanks Al!

Trog Bar Task & Time Management Software [Priacta.com]

