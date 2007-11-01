Want to save water and money your next visit to the loo? A simple modification to your toilet might do the trick. Web site wikiHow says that just by filling a large plastic gallon container with sand and water and placing inside the tank, your toilet will use less water with each flush. Most plumbers would recommend actually installing a low flush toilet instead of going this DIY route, so do proceed with caution, but still sounds like a common sense way to save agua and a few bucks.
Make Your Toilet Flush Less Water
Comments
My dad used to put a brick in the cistern to do the same thing - the mass of the brick replaces that volume of water.