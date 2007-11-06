Make Your Rainbow Photographs Stand Out

As fall rolls into early winter (at least here in the Northeast), rain storms are becoming a more common occurrence. On the brighter side, that means more post-storm rainbows with picture-perfect color. The Digital Photography School blog rounds up the best advice for shooting those rare occurrences, including this not-so-obvious tip:

The point where a rainbow hits the ground/horizon is an important point in any rainbow photograph. This is a natural point of interest so think about where you'll put it in the frame. You might want to zoom in on this spot or even quickly change your own position so that it lines up with some other object in the scene.

Novices and seasoned shooters alike will find more tips on aperture, filters, focal length, and other adjustments in the post. Photo by absolutwade