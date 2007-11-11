Make your technology habits more ecologically friendly with technology blogger Steve Rubel's simple writeup on how to go "media green." For instance: instead of buying printed books, try listening to audiobooks. Subscribe to RSS feeds rather than paper-heavy newspapers and magazines. Download movies (via a variety of methods) rather than buying the DVD. How have you made your media greener? Let's hear in the comments.
Make Your Media Consumption Greener
