Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Make the Perfect Mashed Potatoes this Thanksgiving

mashed-potatoes.pngIf you're preparing to whip up a bowl of mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving (and who isn't planning to make this holiday staple?), the New York Times explains how to make the perfect, classic mashed potato dish.

Starting with hot, dry potatoes and hot butter emerged as one of the two crucial steps toward mashed potato success. The other was using a good masher: in fact, technology trumped every other factor in my experiments.

Check out the article for the details (the instructions are all on the second page), and if you've got your own tips for heaven-sent mashed potatoes, let's hear them in the comments.

AU - yes, Thanksgiving is an American holiday but anyone can enjoy good mashed potatoes. :)

The Secret? It's Not the Potatoes [NYT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles