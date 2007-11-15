Make the Perfect Mashed Potatoes this Thanksgiving

If you're preparing to whip up a bowl of mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving (and who isn't planning to make this holiday staple?), the New York Times explains how to make the perfect, classic mashed potato dish.

Starting with hot, dry potatoes and hot butter emerged as one of the two crucial steps toward mashed potato success. The other was using a good masher: in fact, technology trumped every other factor in my experiments.

Check out the article for the details (the instructions are all on the second page)

