Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Make the Healthiest Choices with Your Unhealthy Fast Food

fast-food-compared.png

Sure you try to eat healthy, but hey, sometimes you want to drop a handful of fries and a burger into your gullet, and who are we to judge? But next time you get a hankering for some fast food, check out previously mentioned web site a Calorie Counter's comprehensive comparison of fast food nutritional facts. Comparing everything from fries and burgers to breakfast sandwiches and bread sticks, this sortable guide can steer you toward the lesser of all evils. Alternatively, you could skip the fast food altogether and try out the comparatively healthier microwave diet.

Fast Food Restaurants & Nutrition Facts Compared [a Calorie Counter]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles