Make the Healthiest Choices with Your Unhealthy Fast Food

Sure you try to eat healthy, but hey, sometimes you want to drop a handful of fries and a burger into your gullet, and who are we to judge? But next time you get a hankering for some fast food, check out previously mentioned web site a Calorie Counter's comprehensive comparison of fast food nutritional facts. Comparing everything from fries and burgers to breakfast sandwiches and bread sticks, this sortable guide can steer you toward the lesser of all evils. Alternatively, you could skip the fast food altogether and try out the comparatively healthier microwave diet.