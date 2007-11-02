Make Shortcuts to Remote Desktops

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

remote_desktop_shortcut.pngCyberNet News posts a shortcut one editor uses to shave seconds off connecting to other computers through Remote Desktop. Rather than clicking through the Remote Desktop Connection browser, he created desktop shortcuts for the computers he frequently connects to by customising the following shortcut code:

mstsc.exe /v:[computer's Ip address here]/w:[remote computer's screen width]/h:[remote computer's screen height]

The tip comes from Microsoft documentation for Windows XP, but should work in Vista as well. Those who keep multiple remote connections open can also use mRemote to manage remote desktop, SSH or VNC connections from one window.

Create a Remote Desktop Shortcut [CyberNet News]

Comments

  • derek Guest

    So, adding /? to the end of an executable is a lifehack? I am forver impressed by your guruship.

    0

