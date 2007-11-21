Make Replies Go To Others in Outlook 2007

The How-To Geek blog highlights a feature in Outlook 2007 that's tucked away but can eliminate the hassle of having to forward email replies to bosses or interested parties later. The tweak:

Compose a new message, click the "Options" tab and choose "Direct Replies To."

Check the box for "Have Replies sent to."

Add additional reply-to addresses, separating with semi-colons and remembering to keep yourself in the list. Hit "Close."

While the person replying can obviously edit the reply addresses, it saves those recipients at least one unnecessary email.